Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 97,057 shares.The stock last traded at $56.35 and had previously closed at $54.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Kforce by 51.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kforce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 20.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

