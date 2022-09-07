Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Lessened by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

