Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,506,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,209. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 658,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 686,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,910 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

