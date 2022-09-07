Kings Point Capital Management Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kings Point Capital Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF opened at $230.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.