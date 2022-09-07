Kings Point Capital Management Has $74,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

