Kings Point Capital Management Increases Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. TD Securities boosted their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.93.

BP stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

