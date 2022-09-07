Kings Point Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after buying an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97.

