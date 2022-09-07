Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,908 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,397 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,030,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,578,000 after acquiring an additional 725,690 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,697,000 after acquiring an additional 587,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

