Kings Point Capital Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $339.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.88 and a 200 day moving average of $369.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

