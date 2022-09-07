Kings Point Capital Management Sells 148 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,855,744 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 280.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.82 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

