Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.