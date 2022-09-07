Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Diane Pass acquired 50,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,241.30 ($37,231.68).
About Kip McGrath Education Centres
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.
