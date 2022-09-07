Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Koss Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:KOSS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 29,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,971. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of -1.03. Koss has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koss by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

