KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Up 1.4%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 9,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,004,000 after buying an additional 700,324 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.