KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.18% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,783. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

