Kynam Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kynam Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises approximately 2.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $332.87.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

