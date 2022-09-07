Kynam Capital Management LP Sells 28,458 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Kynam Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the quarter. Cabaletta Bio accounts for 0.4% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.46% of Cabaletta Bio worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CABA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,451. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

