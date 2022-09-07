Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of LANC opened at $169.46 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $177.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.04.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CL King started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

