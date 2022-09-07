Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $107.68

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$107.68 and last traded at C$109.52, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.99.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.63.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

