Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $44.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
