Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

About Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Round Hill Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Featured Articles

