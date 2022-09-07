LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

LifeVantage Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of LFVN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,119. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LifeVantage in a report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.