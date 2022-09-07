Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,790,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.