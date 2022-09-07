LiquidApps (DAPP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,259.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $873,614.03 and $2,259.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00075209 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

