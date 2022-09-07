LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,047 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for approximately 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 4.33% of LiveRamp worth $110,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,888,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,154.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,106 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 133,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their price target on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. 24,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,455. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

