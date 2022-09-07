Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $414.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,797. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.