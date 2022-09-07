Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 445,878 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 445,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.