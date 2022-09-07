Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 445,878 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 445,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,280,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
Insider Activity at Nucor
Nucor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $134.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.