Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $75.49 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 699,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Trimble worth $75,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after buying an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

