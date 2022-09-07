Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $82.38 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,717 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.11% of Endava worth $82,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Endava by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

