Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $99.69 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202,739 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $99,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 136.5% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.47.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.