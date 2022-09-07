Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $107.67 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 259,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deere & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $361.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.32 and its 200 day moving average is $363.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

