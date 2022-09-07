Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $69.40 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,399,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $427.82 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

