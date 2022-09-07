Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 538,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,724,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $151.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

