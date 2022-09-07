Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,295,652 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,295,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,663,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.89% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $86.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.