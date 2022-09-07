Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 955.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,434 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.20% of Centene worth $97,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,033,000 after acquiring an additional 945,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.