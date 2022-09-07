Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 110,325 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,325 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $77,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

