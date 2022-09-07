Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Insider Acquires £7,493.45 in Stock

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).
Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 986,843 shares of Lords Group Trading stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).
Shares of Lords Group Trading stock traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.75 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,789. The company has a market cap of £119.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77. Lords Group Trading PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday.
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
