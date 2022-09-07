Lowland Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lowland Investment Price Performance
LWI stock traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.98 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,890. The stock has a market cap of £313.37 million and a PE ratio of 975.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. Lowland Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.38.
Lowland Investment Company Profile
