Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Luceco Stock Performance
LUCE opened at GBX 83.81 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £134.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 73.81 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.15).
About Luceco
