Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LUCE opened at GBX 83.81 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £134.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. Luceco has a 52-week low of GBX 73.81 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.50 ($5.15).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

