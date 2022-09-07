Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,314,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 55,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,358. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

