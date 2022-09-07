Mackay Shields LLC Has $12.54 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,794,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

