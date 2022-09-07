Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $248.47. 6,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,181. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

