Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 213,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,288,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

