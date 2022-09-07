Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $118.22. The company had a trading volume of 262,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,345,090. 3M has a 1 year low of $115.98 and a 1 year high of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.30. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.