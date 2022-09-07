Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,837,000 after acquiring an additional 152,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,071,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,046,000 after purchasing an additional 377,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.57. 46,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

