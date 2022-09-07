Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $241.76. 11,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

