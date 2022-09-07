Mackay Shields LLC Sells 458 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $587.09. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $604.28 and its 200-day moving average is $635.81. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

