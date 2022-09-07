Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,038 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $77,968,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $57,062,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 12,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,638. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

