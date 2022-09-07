Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,636 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,367. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

