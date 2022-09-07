Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 183 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $295,397,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 44.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 865,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after purchasing an additional 265,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

