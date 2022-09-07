Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 391 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.47.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

